Mom 'Shamed' By Patrons At Disneyland For Breastfeeding, Snaps A Photo In Response

Brittni Medina decided to share her experience after she was shamed for breastfeeding her 10-month-old son at Disneyland.

She posted a picture of the two “disapproving” women on Facebook, recounting the incident. She said that she was at Disneyland with her husband and son, and that they were in a very long queue when her baby got hungry. Not wanting to lose her place in the line, she decided to openly breastfeed her son.

As she fed her son, she noticed the two women criticizing her for breastfeeding in public. Unwilling to feel shame, she asked her husband to take a picture, the two women clearly visible in the background.

She captioned the Facebook post: “These women were making snarky comments so I moved from my spot to catch a picture with these characters. Not for attention for me but attention to the fact NO WOMEN SHOULD BE SHAMED FOR FEEDING THEIR BABY UNCOVERED.”

The mother of two posted the story in public breastfeeding group, explaining that she and her husband have annual passes, and that they visit the park often.

She stated that she was “pretty comfortable feeding anywhere, anyway,” and that she was amused by the women's remarks.

She wrote: “These ladies were so angry by it my husband just had to take a picture. Peep the haters. Characters of the day. Just had to get a picture!”

Medina is wearing a big smile in the photo, and is still amused by the two women’s reactions.

She told Popsugar: “I actually stepped a little over to get them in the picture because they were talking loudly saying how I should go to the restroom to feed. I was happy my husband could capture me and my son happily feeding and I thought the looks on their faces were priceless. I mean, how could they be so mad?”

She revealed that she used to cover up when she breastfed her eldest son, but stopped because it became clear to her that covering up didn’t stop others from judging her.

She said, “I covered with my first son, but honestly people will complain no matter what you do!”

