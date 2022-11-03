Mom Sets Up Hidden Camera, Catches Her Husband In The Act With Young Daughter

When mother Rejuena set up a hidden camera in the home, she hoped to get footage of her children’s cute moments. She wasn’t prepared for what the camera caught.

She set up the camera to get videos to send to the children’s grandmother, but the main attraction wasn’t who she expected.

In the footage, Rejuena’s unnamed husband is seen doing chores as their daughter dances to Katy Perry’s Extraterrestrial, pom poms in hand. The couple’s other baby is in his bouncy chair in the corner.

It doesn’t take long for the dad to leave the chores and join his daughter, doing the robot dance and a ballet, surprising light on his feet for his large frame.

As the daughter keeps dancing around with pom poms, the dad breaks out diva-esque moves, hand on his hips. The dance gains momentum, and he even bends down to involve the baby, sticking his tongue out and jumping up and down.

The baby giggles, and the dad turns to his daughter, asking: “Are you dancing?”

Shaking his hands in the air, the girl offers up the pom poms.

“No, both of them,” she says when he only takes one.

With both pom poms, he continues the sassy dance number, his knees bent. His daughter takes one pom pom, and the dad keeps twirling the second one until his routine is complete.

He then drops it like a microphone and walks off.

