Mom Says She Was Attacked At Red Light Because Of Her Race, Police Won’t Pursue Hate Crime Charge

Note: we are republishing this story amid an ongoing nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America.

Speaking to ABC7 Eyewitness News, Susan Pedersen recounted an incident that left her car damaged, her nerves shaken, and her two children covered in glass.

According to police, two suspects were arrested and charged, but Pedersen says that at least several dozen people were involved in the attack.

"I'm very scared, very anxious, nervous. Just fearful," she said.

The incident took place at around 9p.m. on Thursday night. Pedersen had just dropped off a friend at the University of Chicago and had stopped at a red light when her car was surrounded by several dozen young people.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"They were walking around both sides of the vehicle - in the front, in the back - and as they were walking across, they were hitting my car, using racial slurs and telling me that I didn't belong in their neighborhood because I was white," she said.

She stated that they were all African American, and that they shook the vehicle violently, causing her children to scream from the backseat. They kicked the vehicle, and one person was on a bicycle, which they used as a battering ram and shattered the back window.

She stated that the broken glass left cuts on Benjamin, her three-year-old son.

According to Pedersen, a police car that was nearby arrived on the scene and the group scattered.

Police stated that two juveniles were arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property.

Pedersen maintained that the attack damaged more than her property, and is calling for more serious charges to be filed.

"This is something that's going to stay with me for the rest of my life," she said.

Sources: ABC 7