Mom Runs Over 9-Year-Old Son While Trying To Shake Him Loose From Car Door, Gets Sentenced

36-year-old Tiffany Kosakowsi stated that she would have to live with the guilt of running her 9-year-old son over and causing his disabling injuries.

She had dropped off Julian at school and told him to go back when he ran to the car. He held to the door handle as she drove off and fell under a back tire after 50 yards. He suffered multiple skull fractures.

In Kent County Circuit Court, she said: “I just want to express that I am remorseful. I’ll have to live with this for the rest of my life.” John Rodriguez, Justin’s father, told Judge Curt Benson that “something is not right” with Kosakowski.

She pleaded guilty to reckless driving causing serious impairment, a charge of second-degree child abuse having been dropped in the plea agreement. Kosakowski was sentenced to 6 months in jail, with all but 30 days suspended. She may be allowed to serve the term on weekends if jail officials approve.

Benson stated that he did not doubt that the mother felt remorse or had to live with the nightmare of harming her child, but he called the crime “simply inexcusable. It is simply inexcusable. Forty-seven yards…”

The incident happened at Chandler Woods Charter Academy in Belmont on December 11, 2018. According to Child Protective Services, the boy had followed his mother out of school after she’d dropped him off.

She was backing up the car but stopped to tell him to go back inside. He instead held to the passenger-side door handle before falling under the back tire. Judge Benson stated that it was a complicated case.

A custody case is pending before a Family Court judge, but she still takes care of Justin, who has a twin sister, and takes him to get treatment. “Your little boy has suffered terribly,” the judge said.

However, he stated that he didn’t want to compound the boy’s tragedy by taking his mother away for a long time.

“He’s still your little boy and he still loves his mother,” Benson said. According to the boy’s father, who had not seen the kids in five years, doctors were surprised that Justin survived.

“He’s only 9 years old,” the father said, calling Kosakowski’s actions “unstable, irrational, reckless.”

According to Rodriguez, police records stated that she had driven 47 yards “left and right to shake him off.” Justin was found on the pavement in a pool of blood. Rodriguez stated: “Doctor’s words: ‘You son is forever changed.’ He must grow into his disability.”

According to Anna Rapa, Kosakowski’s attorney, her client is the “only stability” her children have. She stated that Kosakowski was a “loving parent” whose biggest concern is her son’s recovery.

Friends and family sent 30 letters to the judge, with most of them supporting Kosakowski. However, letters from Rodriguez, an aunt and uncle did not, Judge Benson said.

Sources: 13 On Your Side