Mom Receives 'Nasty' Note From Neighbor Over Mural On Her Garage Door

Sapna Shah, a Toronto-area mom, was sent an anonymous note by an individual accusing her of making the neighborhood “ghetto” because of the mural painted on her garage door.

Shah, who lives in South Etobicoke, wrote on Facebook that she received a “nasty message” regarding the mural, which depicts rolling golden hills and some constellations.

The note, written in all caps, read, “You just devalued all of the homes in this area with that hideous graffiti at the front of your house. It has made the entire neighborhood look like a low income ghetto.” 

The note, addressed to “ghetto garage door,” also accused Shah of being “tasteless” for subjecting her neighbors to the mural.

“Every visitor we have will now have to drive by that shit on the way to us like they’re driving through the hood,” the note read.

Speaking to Toronto.com, Shah stated that this was the second note she had received about the mural. The first note read, “You do not live in a house! This is a community.” 

In the Facebook post, Shah stated that her 6-year-old had asked her “why someone wrote such a hateful letter to us.”

She told Toronto.com that the letter had “undertones of racism, elitism, and classism” hidden behind what seemed like a complaint about property values.

“We’re a brown family. How dare you say ‘low-income ghetto’ to anyone, let alone a brown family,” she said. 

She posted the note in a neighborhood Facebook group, and received hundreds of support.

She told Toronto.com that she had filed a police report and installed security cameras, but was not planning to remove the mural.

