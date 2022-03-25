Mom Bends Over To Fix Flat Tire In Vacant Lot, Hears Someone Approaching From Behind

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

A woman has shared her tale of how a complete stranger improved her day by offering a few minutes of assistance.

Caryl Soucy had just dropped her son off at school when she heard her tire go flat.

She stopped her car as soon as she could to change her tire. The place she found was a vacant parking lot.

She got out of the car and examined the tire, which was completely flat.

“I pulled out the worst jack on earth and my T-bar and tried to start changing my tire,” Soucy wrote in a social media post.

But she hadn’t made it very far when she felt a tap on her shoulder. A police officer identified in reports only as Officer Clark offered a hand to make sure Soucy got back on the road.

“He didn’t even ask if I needed help or what happened, he just started helping me,” she added.

Soucy allowed him to take over.

“He changed my flat faster than I’ve ever seen someone change one and considering the tools I had for him to work with, it was quite impressive,” she wrote.

Soucy hoped her story would let others know about how easy it is to make someone’s day.

“Please share this around so that he will know what his kindness and compassion meant to me,” she added.

Her post went viral.

Soucy is not the only person to benefit recently from a helping hand from an officer when dealing with a flat tire.

Officer Biggs noticed a family in Mishawaka, Indiana, with a flat tire in late July, according to WTHR. He not only stopped to help them change the tire, but also paid the towing costs to get them to a local tire repair store.

