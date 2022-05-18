Mom Pulls Gun After Refusing To Pay For Meal At Drive-Thru, Then Things Go From Bad To Worse

Photo Credit: Columbus Police via NBC4

A woman is facing robbery charges after attempting to steal from a Brothers drive-thru in Columbus, Ohio, and allegedly shooting her dog in front of her 5-year-old child.

Simone Kendrick, 21, entered the drive-thru with her child and dog, attempting to purchase food, according to NBC4. At the cashier's window, however, she discovered that she didn't have enough money to complete the transaction.

She began to argue with cashiers, trying to convince them to let her take the items for free. When the clerks refused, she punched one in the face and pulled out a gun.

Kendrick threatened to fire her weapon unless the cashiers handed over the food. One of the clerks attempted to grab the gun and Kendrick fired multiple shots, killing her dog in front of her child. Nobody else was reported injured.

Police have placed Kendrick in custody for aggravated robbery, according to NBC4. They have determined that the gun used in the incident was stolen, and more charges may be filed in the near future.

Kendrick kept an active Twitter presence until 2013, calling the biological father a "deadbeat" and writing about getting high and trying to stay out of jail.

"Still high from lastnight but goodmorning wake and bake," she wrote in Feb. 2013.

"I don't want to go to jail." said another tweet. "Not again!!"

It is currently unclear who will gain custody of Kendrick's five-year-old son while she awaits a hearing.

