Mom Ordered To Remove Decorated Rock On Her Property Or Risk Losing Custody Of Her Child

A Tomkins County woman has been ordered by appellate justices in Albany to get rid of a rock that is on her property or risk losing custody of her multiracial daughter. The rock, which needs to be removed by June 1, is painted with a Confederate flag.

The unanimous ruling allowed the child’s parents to have joint custody of the child, who was born in 2014 and is in elementary school in the Dryden Central School District.

"Given that the child is of mixed race, it would seem apparent that the presence of the flag is not in the child's best interests, as the mother must encourage and teach the child to embrace her mixed race identity, rather than thrust her into a world that only makes sense through the tortured lens of cognitive dissonance," the ruling stated. "Further, and viewed pragmatically, the presence of the confederate flag is a symbol inflaming the already strained relationship between the parties."

Speaking to Albany Times-Union, attorney Jason Leifer, the child's legal guardian, said that the mother had recently moved into the home and was not sure whether the rock near her driveway was part of her property.

However, he agreed with the justice's ruling.

