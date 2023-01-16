Jobless Mom-Of-12 Known As 'Queen Of Benefits' Who Collects $50k Per Year Gets Dose Of Karma

Photo credit: SWNS via Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in October 2016, amid recent reports that show government benefits fraud has surged during the pandemic. More on this here: https://govmatters.tv/federal-trade-commission-data-show-massive-spike-in-government-benefits-fraud-during-pandemic/

An English mother of 12 reportedly stole more than $12,000 in change from parking meters. Cheryl Prudham, 34, is no stranger to publicity or controversy. Before this, she came under fire for collecting more than $49,000 a year in welfare, earning the title "Queen of Benefits" from the country's newspapers.

Earlier in the year, Cheryl was photographed shopping for a Mercedes at a dealership near her home in Wigan, Lancashire.

Cheryl’s estranged husband, Robert Prudham, 31, is charged with stealing $12,886 from parking meters along with failing to divulge previous criminal convictions to a recruitment firm. Cheryl is accused of handling Robert’s stolen cash.

The family trio, which includes Jacob Undertown, 27, are all charged with the same crimes, but deny the allegations. The three reportedly stole cash and coins from numerous car parks in Maidstone, Kent.

Cheryl, Robert and Undertown will stand trial in November, reports the Daily Mail.

Cherly is a part-time cleaner and had six children by two different men before having six more with Robert.

The couple broke up after she says she caught Robert having a threesome involving his own cousin.

“I don't want another [man] because they are too much hard work. I was hurt by Robert and find it difficult to trust again,” she said.

She recently revealed she wants another child, which she plans to have through a sperm donor. She says she’s addicted to getting pregnant.

When Cheryl and Robert were still married, they reportedly took home $73,626 a year and succeeded in evading a $31,899 benefits cap. By having a 13th child, Cheryl would be able to claim more benefits, according to The Mirror.

“Another baby would mean more benefits so the more the merrier,” said Cheryl.

“I’m not worried about getting hit by the benefits cap, there are always ways around it.”

She plans on using the extra money for breast enhancement surgery and tummy tuck.

“I’ve spent most of my life having babies and I wanted to treat myself and concentrate on me for a bit,” she says.

”I’ve had offers of dates but I can't be bothered with men any more and I've realized having babies makes me happy.”

Sources: Daily Mail, The Mirror / Photo credit: SWNS via Daily Mail