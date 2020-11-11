Mom Notices 'Unsettling' Reflection In Her Sunglasses After Taking A Selfie

Sara Mereidos, a resident of Massachusetts, posted a selfie pic on Quora after noticing two mysterious figures in the reflection of her sunglasses.

She captioned a close-up of the selfie: “What's the scariest thing you've found in a photo after taking it? This was just taken over the summer, I had ordered some new sunglasses and needed an opinion before I committed to a pair. Don’t mind the RBF [resting b**** face], I just really hate taking pics lol. So I sent the pic to my bf and while I was waiting for a response I started to study how the glasses looked on me. Didn’t take long before I noticed something in the reflection that didn’t belong there [sic].”

The post continued: “I have three kids - 18, 14 and two. None were home on this day, I was alone. I’m standing in my kitchen, facing the dining room. Directly through the doorway is my black dining room table and four chairs. That’s what you should be seeing in the reflection on my glasses. Buuuut that’s not what I see.”

“I see two figures, a young boy standing on the left and a taller (kind of unsettling) figure on the right, side by side. Now I should mention that I believe in and am totally open to spirits/ghosts/entities and all that goes along with them,” she wrote. “I’ve been told by more than one spiritual/psychic medium that I have a young boy spirit attached to me and that there is also a dark energy attached to me as well. I’ve tried to blame the houses I was living in but that dark energy and all its shadows and nightmares have followed me, so apparently it is attached to me not the houses. Anyway, I’m not sure if that’s what’s being reflected in the glasses but seeing whatever it is as clearly as I do, sure scared the s*** out of me.”

Many agreed with Sara about the reflections, and some urged her to find someone who could chase the “entities” away.

One comment read: “You definitely have a dark entity there. No doubt. You can see the eyes and it has ears that are kind of pointy. I can't tell but if you zoom in on the kid, it looks like there is an arm coming down to him on the left. Could be three entities there. The dark one you really need to worry about.”

Another person wrote: “WTF! That scared the c*** out of me and I'm just looking at the picture. I literally jumped back when I saw that... so scary.”

However, some were skeptical, maintaining that the figures were an illusion brought on by either the angle of the picture or the reflection of the light.

One person commented: “People see what they want to see. I can't see what you see. It's just reflections/light effects. Sometimes the simplest explanations are the best!”

Another one wrote: “Please don't listen to ‘psychic mediums’ or be ‘open to ghosts.’ It is the 21st century. If they were legit, these mediums would be publishing in scientific journals. You are likely more likely to spot an alien than you are to spot a ghost.”

Yet another person wrote: “Interesting story but I think we see what we want to see or what we might fear to see. That picture is just the reflection of light or distorted images taken in the frame - nothing else.”

