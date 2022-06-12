Mom Notices People In Front Of Her Behaving Strangely, Then Realizes What's Happening

Photo credit: facebook.com

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

A mother who noticed a family was selectively grocery shopping based on what they could afford stepped in to make sure they got everything they wanted, no matter the cost.

Rachael Scott wrote on Facebook that while waiting in line to pay for groceries, she noticed the family in front of her sorting out their items in a strangely meticulous way. She quickly realized that they were selecting the groceries they needed, and putting others aside to stay within their budget.

Scott knew right away what she needed to do.

“I felt the Lord say buy it,” she said. "Our family lives well and we have what we need and a [sic] enough for extras. I didn't have a clue what it would cost but I said yes Lord. I spoke up and said go ahead get those the Lord is paying for those extras today.

“The mom just looked at me. I was trying to not make a big deal and just do it, but I saw one of the little girls wipe tears from her eyes and it almost broke me.”

Scott said she was compelled to pay for the family's food after seeing the worry in the children’s eyes while they waited to see if they’d be able to have the food they wanted.

“My kids were having a good old time because they KNEW they were getting the things they need and what they wanted as treats,” she said. “Those children were watching anxiously not sure if they could get the things they wanted.”

Scott’s post went viral after it was originally shared, garnering over 67,000 shares on Facebook.

