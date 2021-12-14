Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
December 14, 2021

Mom Kicked Out Of Steakhouse Over ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit

Note: we are republishing this story in light of a similar incident that occured at an Alabama restaurant in August that made national headlines. More on this here: https://www.islandpacket.com/news/nation-world/national/article253417420.html

At a Washington steakhouse chain named Buzz Inn, a pregnant woman stated that she was kicked out all because of the fact that she was wearing a crop top.

Charisha Raylee Gobin wrote in her now-deleted Facebook post that she had gone to Buzz Inn in Marysville to have dinner with her family, which consisted of her mother and sister. They were then approached by a server who said that the restaurant had a “no shoes, no shirt, no service” policy.

The pregnant woman was wearing shoes and a shirt at that time. She was seven-and-a-half months pregnant with twins. It was obvious because of the nature of her crop top showed her belly, and it even had the words “weirdo” humorously written over it. Furthermore, the server also allegedly told the soon-to-be mother that her outfit was inappropriate and a violation of the restaurant’s “health code.”

Because of that incident, Gobin was angry for possibly being shamed for dressing inappropriately as a pregnant woman. She then took to her Facebook account and posted her story. Because of this, her post quickly went viral.

Since the viral post caused an uproar in the community, Buzz Inn in Marysville quickly apologized. They stated that the server was someone who had been with the company for nearly 20 years and that she was just trying to “use her best judgment” as stated by the following post:

“We sincerely apologize for the misunderstanding and will cover with all staff as to how to not overly enforce a rule that is intended to make all guests feel comfortable. The server in question has been with our company and a great employee for almost 20 years and was trying to use her best judgement and by no means was trying to be demeaning to the guest. Again our sincere apology for misunderstanding.”

Sources: The Daily Dot

