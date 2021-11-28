Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Publish date:

Mom Kicked Out Of Six Flags Because Of Her 'Inappropriate' Outfit

Author:
Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Bailey Breedlove, a mother of an 11-year old daughter, has blasted an officer over the response to her clothing.

The incident occurred at an amusement park (Frontier City) in Oklahoma City. During some mother and daughter time, the officer had approached Bailey to reprimand their behaviour. In a Facebook post, Bailey remarked: "About 7 pm, my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heely’s right next to me. I was holding her hand. Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short.'

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Clothing was the last thing on Bailey's mind for several reasons. Firstly, as seen in the video, her daughter is in evident distress. She is weeping at the prospect of a potential arrest. Secondly, Bailey had allegedly been wearing those shorts for hours-without any complaints.

But after having agreed to buy some others from the park, she was threatened with criminal trespass. That is when things got out of hand. She added: “I was told I needed to go buy new shorts, which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don't want to. Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation."

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

The incident did not show the officer in good light. Bailey accused the officer of body-shaming her and calling for extreme measures in the form of back up when there was no sign that things could get violent. The only resistance by Bailey was her hesitancy in showing any form of identification.

She commented: “We were about to leave and were blocked by your female officer from leaving, and she pulled out her cuffs and demanded my ID. When we asked for [a] probable cause, their answer was "because they are the police". At this point, we started recording, so we do have video of the unlawful tactics."

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

Photo Credit: Inside Edition

And to make matters worse, Bailey's unwillingness to cooperate with the police was not through any fault of her own. She admitted to suffering from autism, which became exacerbated in the face of intimidation. She continued: "I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers."

It is safe to say, Bailey will not be frequenting that park anytime soon.

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

sixflags
Society

Mom Kicked Out Of Six Flags Because Of Her 'Inappropriate' Outfit

trump
Politics

Fans Speculate Whether Trump Had A 'Wardrobe Malfunction' At GOP Convention

britney
Social

Britney Spears Sparks Mental Health Concerns After Sharing A Montage Of Nude Photos

car
Society

Girl Dies In Car Crash, What Officer Found Near Wreck Has Him Driving Hundreds Of Miles

sign
Society

Franchise Restaurant Owner Asked To Remove Sign After Sparking Controversy

wheel
Society

Wheel Of Fortune Puzzle Turns Heads Online, Stumps Viewers Who Try To Guess It

receipt
Society

Outback Workers Turn Heads Online After People See Message They Left On Cops’ Receipt

tip
Society

Waitress Gets '$0' Tip On '$187' Bill, Turns Heads After Making Facebook Post In Response