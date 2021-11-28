Mom Kicked Out Of Six Flags Because Of Her 'Inappropriate' Outfit

Bailey Breedlove, a mother of an 11-year old daughter, has blasted an officer over the response to her clothing.

The incident occurred at an amusement park (Frontier City) in Oklahoma City. During some mother and daughter time, the officer had approached Bailey to reprimand their behaviour. In a Facebook post, Bailey remarked: "About 7 pm, my daughter was yelled at by a park police officer for rolling down a hill on her heely’s right next to me. I was holding her hand. Then she proceeded to follow me and grabbed my shoulder to turn me around and proceeded to tell me my shorts were 'too short.'

Clothing was the last thing on Bailey's mind for several reasons. Firstly, as seen in the video, her daughter is in evident distress. She is weeping at the prospect of a potential arrest. Secondly, Bailey had allegedly been wearing those shorts for hours-without any complaints.

But after having agreed to buy some others from the park, she was threatened with criminal trespass. That is when things got out of hand. She added: “I was told I needed to go buy new shorts, which I am not obligated to purchase anything I don't want to. Then I was threatened with criminal trespassing when I agreed to buy new shorts so my family could enjoy their vacation."

The incident did not show the officer in good light. Bailey accused the officer of body-shaming her and calling for extreme measures in the form of back up when there was no sign that things could get violent. The only resistance by Bailey was her hesitancy in showing any form of identification.

She commented: “We were about to leave and were blocked by your female officer from leaving, and she pulled out her cuffs and demanded my ID. When we asked for [a] probable cause, their answer was "because they are the police". At this point, we started recording, so we do have video of the unlawful tactics."

And to make matters worse, Bailey's unwillingness to cooperate with the police was not through any fault of her own. She admitted to suffering from autism, which became exacerbated in the face of intimidation. She continued: "I committed no crime and proceeded to walk to my boyfriend as I am autistic and have a hard time talking to officers."

It is safe to say, Bailey will not be frequenting that park anytime soon.