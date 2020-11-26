Mom 'Horrified' After Sending Daughter To School In 'Inappropriate' Shirt On Picture Day

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Viral Videos

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

An Oklahoma mom was horrified when she received her daughter’s professional school photos. In the pictures, the two year old seems to be wearing a T-shirt with the word “a**hole” printed across the front.

29-year-old Paige Ward revealed that she was just off her 60-hour work week at an urgent care clinic and she was exhausted. She bundled her daughter Emma in the funny t-shirt reading “sasshole,” and sent her off to school.

Emma had worn the shirt to school on several occasions, and Ward knew there would be no issue. However, she had completely forgotten that it was the school’s picture day.

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

She told BuzzFeed: “I woke up that morning exhausted and grabbed the first thing out of her closet I could see, which happened to be the famous ‘sasshole’ shirt.”

Two days later, she received the pictures taken. In every photo, Emma is posing with a big smile on her face, all the while her shirt reads “a**hole” across the front. The first “s” was inconveniently hidden by her right arm.

Ward recounted her first thought: “Oh my god. Everyone is going to think I’m a horrible mother. How could I do this?”

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

She also found it funny, stating: “The entire time I was dying laughing because it just fits Emma’s personality and 2020 so well.”

She shared her story on TikTok, writing: “If you ever thought you were a bad mom... at least you didn't forget picture day, and send your toddler to school in this.”

The video went viral, and got more than 15 million views in just a few days. 

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

Photo Credit: Viral Videos

While some commenters found the incident funny, others lectured Ward on letting Emma wear the shirt in the first place.

Fortunately, Emma’s teachers also found the t-shirt funny.

Sources: America Now 

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

mom
Society

Mom 'Horrified' After Sending Daughter To School In 'Inappropriate' Shirt On Picture Day

judge
Society

Judge Moves Constable Into New Office Space Away From 'Offensive' Sign After Backlash

surrogate
Society

51-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Own Granddaughter

kevin
Social

Actor Divides Fans After Sharing Photo Of His Daughter Wearing 'Controversial' Shirt

matthew
Politics

Matthew McConaughey Responds To Rumors He's Running For Political Office

eric
Politics

Mayor Of Los Angeles In Hot Water After Posing Next To Top Advisor In 'Inappropriate' Photo

sharpton
Society

Tax Filings Reveal How Much Al Sharpton's Organization Paid His Family Members

ojos
Society

Texas Restaurant Faces Backlash Over 'Offensive' Marketing Campaign