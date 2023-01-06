Mom Goes To Bathroom To Breastfeed Baby, Then Waitress Slips Note To Her Husband

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in December 2017, in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the pandemic.

Jackie Johnson-Smith was at an Iowa pizza parlor for a family dinner when she was met with unexpected kindness.

Posting a receipt of the dinner bill on Facebook, she wrote: “I have breastfed three children... I have breastfed them in countless of places both pleasant and unpleasant, discreetly and out in the open. I have gotten many looks and stares, but tonight erases any negativity I have ever received. I ate at Fongs for the first time tonight. Having a fussy baby I nursed him for awhile in the booth and eventually left the table early as to not disrupt the restaurant.”

“The waitress gave this receipt to my husband. I was speechless and emotional. Although I don't need a pat on the back for feeding my child, it sure felt amazing. It is amazing how we women can make each other feel when we empower each other,” the post concluded.

According to Des Moines’ KCCI 8 News, the note was penned by waitress Bodi Kinney, who told the station: "We need to come together and support each other when it comes to nursing our children."

Jackie’s post garnered over 2,000 shares, with many commenters echoing Kinney’s sentiments.

