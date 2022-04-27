Mom Drags 11-Year-Old Daughter On Beach And Strips Her Naked, Then She Grabs Piece Of Driftwood

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

45-year-old Kimberly Felder was arrested for allegedly biting, beating, and choking her 11-year-old daughter in an exorcism attempt, authorities announced.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to the Humboldt County Sherriff’s Office, Felder and her daughter were at a secluded beach in Ferndale, where she stripped the girl naked and shoved sand into her mouth and eyes before a witness intervened.

According to WTTV-TV, about 10 to 12 people were watching the attack.

According to John Marciel, one of the witnesses, Felder said that she was removing demons from her daughter. Marciel tried to restrain Felder, who kept hitting the girl’s head with a piece of driftwood.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Marciel remained on the phone with the 911 operator as he tried to subdue Felder and push her to the ground.

Deputies who responded were able to separate mother and daughter and handcuff Felder.

Speaking to The Associated Press, Marciel said: "She questioned me about my faith."

Felder was taken into custody pending investigations into charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse, and aggravated mayhem.

The girl sustained multiple injuries, including severe damage to her right ear. According to Sgt, Greg Allen, she will be placed in protective child custody.

According to authorities, Felder would have probably killed the girl had Marciel not intervened.

Marciel, who was at the beach with some out-of-town visitors, stated that he was happy he managed to stop the attack.

"The worst thing was when we got the child away and into the sheriff's truck, she said people drove by and nobody stopped," he said. "When you see something like this, it shakes your foundation and faith in people."

Allen stated that results from Felder’s toxicology test were still pending.

Sources: CBS News