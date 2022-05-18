Mom Discovers What Man Did To Her 6-Year-Old Daughter, Makes Him Pay The Price

Photo Credit: CCSO via Daily Mail, Facebook via Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

A Florida mother confessed to murdering a teenage boy who allegedly raped her 6-year-old daughter.

According to the Daily Mail, police found the dead body of 18-year-old Xavier Sierra in a wooded area in Naples, Florida.

Connie Serbu had called police to report that she killed the teen herself.

Serbu reportedly lured Sierra into a wooded area and confronted him about the rape of her young daughter. She then fatally shot him.

"So I don't care, he raped my daughter, I don't care, he sodomized my daughter," Serbu reportedly told police. "She told me everything that happened."

Serbu's brother, 29-year-old John Vargas was also killed in the incident. He reportedly offered to help Serbu kill Sierra, but was killed during the confrontation when he and Sierra fired shots at each other.

The mother told police that her 6-year-old daughter told her about the rape several years after it took place. The child asked her mother not to hurt Sierra, but she soon began plotting his murder.

Serbu lured Sierra by inviting him to come to her house and held build a bunk bed in exchange for some cash.

When Serbu picked up the teen, however, she instead drove him into the woods. Once the vehicle stopped, Sierra attempting to run away, but Serbia and Vargas chased him down. Vargas caught up with Sierra and the two began wrestling over two guns.

Sierra was shot 6 times during the exchange. Vargas was shot once in the abdomen and later died from his injuries.

Serbu was served with an arrest warrant for second-degree murder, court documents revealed.

According to the Miami Herald, Sierra's murder appeared to have been planned for months. Serbu allegedly told her husband about two months before the killing that "she was going to do something" and that he would have to raise their children on his own.

The mother reportedly told other friends about her plan, one of whom encouraged her to drop her plan and go directly to the police.

Readers shared their thoughts on the story on Facebook.

"The mom protected others from this scum bag rapist," one reader commented. "You can't judge her for this, if it was your daughter or son I know you would do the same thing. I don't believe in revenge, but you snap. I can't imagine what it did to both of them mentally. The court system arnt for the victem.."

"Vigilantism will only add to our problems," another user wrote. "Let the law deal with crime. But I do believe the penalties for major crimes should be increased significantly."

Sources: Daily Mail, Miami Herald