Mom Confronts Teacher In The Hallway, Tells Her To Step Outside After Hearing Rumors

CEO and founder of The Mane Choice hair care products, Courtney Adeleye, surprised her daughters’ teacher with a new car after she found out that she took multiple buses to get to and from work every day.

According to Courtney, she had to step in and do something after her husband told her that there was a teacher at the school who didn’t have a reliable means of transportation.

Courtney and her husband, who is a doctor, went out and bought the car, which they had delivered at the school.

The couple’s 11-year-old daughter filmed the heartwarming moment when her mom brought out the teacher to see her new car for the first time.

The emotional teacher stated: “Are you serious? You're really serious? Oh my gosh!”

She then broke down as she hugged the couple.

“I cannot believe this! Y'all just don't know,” she cried as she checked out the new car, a Ford Focus.

The 2018 Ford Focus retails at nearly $18,000.

In the caption of the video, Courtney stated that the teacher had never had a new car before.

“She's like legit the sweetest person you would ever want to meet!!!” she captioned the post.

Courtney stated that being able to help someone in their time of need was her definition of success.

“When my husband tells me that the teacher who has been teaching my girls for the last few years has been catching multiple buses to get to and from work everyday in the hot sun and cold! He said we should give her something I said....say no more! When you ask me to define success....this is my response! (Give to those without expectations). All glory to GOD!” she wrote.

Courtney is known for offering a helping hand, having launched the Pay My Bill program where she offers to pay the bill of one of her followers.

A July Forbes profile on Courtney reported that she’d paid a bill for more than 150 of her social media followers.

She got started on YouTube documenting her healthy hair journey and as her following grew, she used her background in health and the medical field to create hair products for African American women. Over the past four years, The Mane Choice has grown to $25million in sales, with the products available in over 20,000 stores nationwide.

