Mom Claims She 'Threw Up' After Learning Nanny Birthed Her 11-Year-Old Son's Child

A nanny hired by a Florida family groomed and assaulted their 11-year-son, got pregnant and gave birth to his child. She then left the boy to reveal the secret and abuse he suffered at her hands.

28-year-old Marissa Mowry was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting then 11-year-old Chris McBride. She gave birth to the child in 2014.

Chris told Inside Edition about how Mowry, their live-in nanny, groomed him before the assault began.

He said, "It was a game called 'are you nervous,' and the object of that game was she'd place her hands somewhere on my body and I’d say if I was nervous or not and things escalated from there.”

The abuse began when Mowry was 22, and according to Chris, it happened almost every night.

"She said that she loved me. She said that she wanted to date but she couldn't let anyone know because it was obviously wrong,” he said.

He stated that she told him to lie about the incident, telling him, "you have to lie or else I’m gonna have to go away."

He talked about Mowry’s revelation that she was going to have his baby: "I was a little bit freaked because I was confused."

At the time, Mowry was still living with the family, and told them that the child was another man’s.

When Chris finally told his mother, Nadene Campbell, the truth, the family decided to take a DNA test. The results proved that Chris was actually Bentley’s father.

"When the results came back, I went and threw up," Campbell said.

Mowry was charged with multiple counts of sexual battery.

Campbell stated that she felt "like a failure,” asking, “how did I let this woman manipulate me and my family in such a way that she could do this and I was blind to it?”

Mowry pleaded guilty to the charges in Hillsborough County, Florida, and received a 20-year prison sentence. Upon her release, she will serve 10 years of probation and will be registered as a sex offender.

Bentley, who is now 5, says that he has "the best daddy!"

Chris revealed that being a teen father was not easy, and that he was missing out on his own childhood. However, he is determined to make the best out of the situation for his son’s sake.

