Mom Asks Daughter For Natural Birth, Stunned When She Sees What Pops Out Of Her

A California mother knew that her new baby would be a bit heavier than average, but when she gave birth, everybody in the room was shocked by what they saw.

Kelly Corsetti, her husband Scott, and their two children welcomed another addition to their family on April 28 when Kelly birthed her second son, Valentino Corsetti. Kelly was in labor for just two hours, according to the Daily Mail.

After the birth, Valentino was placed onto a scale and everybody was stunned by his weight.

"When we put him on the scale and I saw the look on my sister-in-law's face and she said '13 pounds 11 ounces,' I was pretty shocked," Kelly Corsetti told KPIX, according to the Daily Mail.

"My husband walked over to the scale with [my sister-in-law] and I just heard both of them laughing and going, 'Oh my gosh, it can't be. He can't be that big,'" Corsetti told the Sacramento Bee. "They turned around and told me how much he weighed. I was shocked."

Doctors say that at 13 pounds, Valentino weighs as much as the average 3-month-old but he is completely healthy, as is his mother. Despite his size, Kelly delivered Valentino naturally rather than via cesarean section.

A spokesman for Sutter Health told the Sacramento Bee that Corsetti's baby is most likely the largest baby ever born at Sutter Davis, and one of the largest ever born in the region.

Dr. William Gilbert, the regional medical director of Women's Services for Sutter Davis, says that Valentino is above the 99th percentile of national birth weight and that he is the second-largest newborn that he has seen in his 30-year career as a doctor.

According to Kelly's sister-in-law, Tiffany Allen, the lead nurse at the hospital's birthing center, says that the average weight of a newborn baby is between 6 to 8.5 pounds. She said that Valentino was the largest baby she's seen in her 20-year career.

Allen said that Kelly was "all belly" when she was pregnant, but that "we had no idea he would be that big." She added: "This baby is like a celebrity here."

Kelly's older son, Giovanni, weighed 10 pounds and 14 ounces at birth; her daughter, Taylor, weighed in at just over 8 pounds.

"Kelly has proven that she can birth larger babies," Allen said, noting that all of her sister-in-law's births were natural.

The mother says that while Valentino's birth was a great experience, she is not quite ready to think about having another baby.

"I'm going to be taking two years off and then we'll talk," she joked.