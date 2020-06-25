Mom And Daughter Allegedly 'Asked To Leave' Supermarket Due To Their 'Inappropriate' Outfits

46-year-old Chantell Humphreys and her 18-year-old daughter, Isabelle, put on crop tops because the weather was too hot for comfort.

However, when they walked into Asda, their day took a turn. The two stated that they were “totally insulted” by employees at the Westwood Cross outlet in Broadstairs, Kent, because of their outfits.

Chantell told The Sun: "It was a boiling hot day. We were not going to go in wearing scarves and coats."

"She said what we were wearing was not allowed. She said it was because of our tops. I said this is ridiculous," she added.

A male manager then walked up to them, and stated that their outfits were "not appropriate," and then suggested that they should leave.

Chantell stated that she was completely shocked when the manager told them that their outfits were similar to a man entering the store without a shirt on.

She stated: "Everybody was looking at us. It was very sexist and insulting."

Even though the manager let them shop in the store, they vowed never to return there again, despite the fact that they had shopped there for years.

