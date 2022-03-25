Military Veteran Helps Out Struggling Single Mom, Ends Up Getting Lured Into Garage For A Setup

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Candice Berry, a single mom with a young son, had just bought a truck when she found out that it had a host of problems.

“The brakes need to be changed, purge valve and the speedometer is off,” she said. Because it was used daily, she needed to make sure it was safe, so she called up garages in the area, but the quoted price was too high for her.

She eventually called Hard Luck Automotive in Mustang, Oklahoma, owned by Army veteran Adam Ely. Ely has a reputation for helping out people who can’t afford high repair bills, so Berry thought she could give it a shot.

When he heard her story, Ely agreed to help out, telling Berry that he would only charge her for the spare parts. The labor would be free.

He kept an appointment open for her, and they scheduled when Berry would bring the truck to the shop. Grateful for the kindness Ely was showing her, Berry nominated him for the First Fidelity Bank Pay It Forward Award.

With the help of Ely’s wife, the Pay It Forward crew headed to the garage with Berry and waited for him to arrive. Dawnetta Moore from First Fidelity Bank handed $400 to Berry to give it to Ely.

Ely talked about how his generous work started: “I was a mechanic in the military. I saw a need. One of the little girls that my daughter works with, her car kind of took a crap. She was a pizza delivery chick for Dominos, and my wife and I talked about it and the rest is history.”

“Just kind of helped her out, you know? I knew there was a need for that. She couldn’t afford to go to the dealership to have her car diagnosed and we took care of it,” he said. “It was pretty awesome to see that little girl drive out of the driveway with her car fixed and to know that she didn’t need to quit her job, you know? That I got to effect some change and help someone.”

Adam greatly helps his community, and he routinely has more work than he has time for. He also takes the time to teach, and has been letting Berry and her son Jace into the garage so they can learn more about the truck.

Berry said: “I don’t know how to do things like change my oil, change my brakes, things like that. I’m excited because I can watch Adam do things, and then I’ll know what I’m doing. That’s another reason I’m excited because I need to know these things with the truck so that I can help myself in the future.”

Speaking of the award, she added: “I’m grateful to be able to give this to him. I can’t think of a better person who takes time away from his family, who takes time away from things he could be doing for himself for strangers, and I’m just grateful.”