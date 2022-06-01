Middle School Teacher Arrested After Explicit Photos She Sent To Teen Boy Circulate

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that child sexual abuse has surged in America during the COVID-19 pandemic. Statistics indicate 1 in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault from an adult. More on this here: https://www.rainn.org/statistics/children-and-teens

Daughter of a New Jersey mayor, Stephanie Carafa, is accused of having sex with a student under the age of 16.

According to acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo, the 32-year-old teacher was charged with child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact.

A teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School in the Lodi School District, Carafa’s Rate My Teacher page states that she teaches Social Studies. Her January 2018 rating reads: “Amazing, restores hope in humanity.”

Carafa’s father, Lodi Township Mayor Emil Carafa, is the principal of Washington Elementary School in the same school district.

Following his daughter’s arrest, Emil Carafa told the North Jersey Record that she is “the love of my life, as is my family.”

He added, “There is a process in this country, and the process is the court of law. I know that people in their human nature are inquisitive, and you understand that. I respect their inquisitiveness, but my concern right now is my daughter.”

According to the outlet, Carafa is also accused of sharing photos and videos with a juvenile under the age of 16.

The investigation into Carafa is being handled by the Lodi Police Department and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

