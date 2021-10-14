October 14, 2021
Middle School Teacher Allegedly Had Sex With Student While Her Own Child Was Present

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about a rise in sexual abuse incidents between teachers and students in recent years. You can read more about that here: https://childrenstreatmentcenter.com/sexual-abuse-teachers/

A Louisiana middle school teacher has been accused of having sex with a 15-year-old student at her home while her own child was home, authorities said.

34-year-old Ellarea Silva, a science teacher at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, turned herself in after allegations surfaced that she’d had sex with the teen eight or nine times last summer at her home, while her child was in the home during each encounter. Silva was placed on administrative leave on January 24.

She had sent the teen an email to his school account before they switched to their personal addresses “so the school could not track” their communication, a detective stated. She sent the teen nude photos and videos, deliberately keeping her face from the camera.

She then started picking him up from his home in Zachary and taking him to her residence, where they had sex. She is also accused of giving the boy a pink e-cigarette vaping device which might have contained THC, authorities stated.

The teen wanted to go public with their relationship at one point, but Silva begged him to reconsider. “[Silva] asked the victim not to disclose [the relationship] due to how his disclosure would affect her career and her family,” an arrest report states.

According to school officials, she was busted following a joint investigation by Zachary police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Zachary Schools Superintendent Scott Devillier said in a statement: “Immediately, when it was brought to our attention, we reported it to law enforcement and placed the employee on administrative leave. No one is covering up anything, nor sweeping anything under the rug. We are following the law; and I am unable to comment beyond this information.”

Police were made aware of the allegations on January 24, the same day she was placed on leave. She’s facing various charges including indecent behavior with a juvenile, felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and oral sexual battery.

She was held without bail at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, according to records.

Sources: New York Post

