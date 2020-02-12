Middle School Stops Classes, Lets Students Hold Ceremony To Raise 'Controversial' Flag

On Wednesday, a middle school in Vermont raised a Black Lives Matter flag over the school’s building in protest of racial injustice.

The board members of Edmunds Middle School passed a unanimous vote in favor of flying the flag through Black History Month. The proposal’s details revealed that the flag would remain up until summer holidays begin.

The students at the school wanted to raise the flag to protest the “systemic racial injustice that plagues American public schools.” In the school, about 28 percent of the student population is composed of students of color.

The school is located in Burlington, where Sen. Bernie Sanders once served as mayor. The city’s population, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, is 85 percent white.

In the state, a number of schools have also hoisted the Black Lives Matter flag in the last few years.

Black Lives Matter is a prominent activist group that seeks to fight the epidemic of racially motivated police killings of black men.

A number of groups and figures have protested the systemic abuse of power by law enforcement, including Colin Kaepernick who sparked a controversial debate in 2016 when he took a knee during the national anthem at NFL games to protest police brutality against black men.

