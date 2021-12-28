Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Publish date:

Middle School Basketball Players Spot What’s Happening In Stands, Walk Off The Court

Author:
Photo Source: NY Daily News

Photo Source: NY Daily News

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about the dangers of bullying as well as the mental and physical repercussions it can have on people who are victims. Learn more about resources to fight against bullying here: https://www.stopbullying.gov/

Three middle school basketball players recently came to the defense of a cheerleader with Down syndrome who was being bullied by fans in the crowd. The incident happened at Lincoln Middle School, located in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Photo Source: NY Daily News

Photo Source: NY Daily News

During the basketball game, Miles Rodriguez, Chase Vasquez and Scooter Terrien noticed fans bullying Desiree Andrews and the trio decided to defend their classmate, The Week reports.

Chase Vasquez told TMJ4 in Milwaukee, “The kids in the audience were picking on D, so we all stepped forward.”

Photo Source: NY Daily News

Photo Source: NY Daily News

After they noticed, more players gathered around to support Andrews, who is in eighth grade.

Rodriguez, who is 14, told Kenosha News, “We were mad. We didn’t like that. We asked our sports director to talk to the people and tell them not to make fun of her.”

Photo Source: NY Daily News

Photo Source: NY Daily News

The boys have befriended Andrews since the incident. They often walk her to class and now call the gymnasium "Dee’s House."

Andrews said that the gesture was, “sweet, kind, awesome, amazing.” Her father, Cliff Andrews, said that he was unable to choke back tears when he thanked the basketball players for their act of kindness.

Photo Source: NY Daily News

Photo Source: NY Daily News

School spirit at Lincoln Middle School has increased following the event, with students focusing on inclusion and kindness, the New York Daily News reports.

"It's not fair when other people get treated wrong, because we're all the same,” said Terrien. “We're all created the same; God made us the same way."

Sources: The Week, TMJ4, Kenosha News, NY Daily News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

Middle School Basketball Players Spot What's Happening In Stands, Walk Off Court (Video) Promo Image
Society

Middle School Basketball Players Spot What’s Happening In Stands, Walk Off The Court

teen
Society

Teen Turns Heads With Facebook Post After Killing Two People In An Accident Only Hours Before

Rapper Explains Why She Despises America And The People Who Live Here Promo Image
Social

Rapper Explains Why She Despises America And The People Who Live Here

sale
Society

Woman Overhears Little Girl At Garage Sale, Acts Fast When She Sees Her Mom’s Face

surgery
Society

Mom And Daughter Turn Heads Over What They Look Like After Spending $86,000 On Plastic Surgery

gravestone
Society

Town Council Removes 4-Year-Old's Headstone Because It Violated Cemetery Rules

spiderman
Society

Family Ordered To Remove 4-Year-Old's Temporary Spider-Man Headstone

headstone
Society

Symbols On Headstones Inside Texas National Cemetery Spark Outrage