Men Attack Mom And Baby In Walmart Parking Lot, Get Instant Dose Of Karma

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and carjackings across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A man was arrested and charged after he and another suspect attacked a woman and shot good Samaritans at a Shawnee, Kansas, Walmart.

The suspects reportedly approached the woman in the parking lot of the store while she was putting her baby in a car seat, and then hit her in the head. A good Samaritan then rushed to help her, but was shot several times by one of the suspects.

A bystander with a gun then shot one of the suspects, who died at the scene. The other suspect fled but was later caught.

Police initially apprehended someone for questioning but ultimately determined that they weren't involved in the incident. That individual's mother, Janet Lewis, told WDAF that she came home to her son being arrested in the parking lot outside of her apartment -- which was right across the street from the Walmart.

"As I come pulling up, I see them arresting my son. I didn’t make it to park the car because as I seen my son, and the police around my only child, I sped up," Lewis said. "He was a little pissed off. I’m going to put it out there. He was pissed off."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, but was later upgraded to fair condition. The good Samaritan who was shot also suffered critical injuries but survived.

Arthur Fred Wyatt of Overland Park, Kansas, was later arrested and charged with first-degree murder, attempted aggravated kidnapping and attempted aggravated robbery.

"This has nothing to do with alleged racism,,this has to do with thugs acting just like the thugs they are. Animals attacking an innocent mother and child to kill and maim them for her car. My calling them animals,disgraces all animals. Animals kill for survival,these thugs kill just for the fun of it. Their parents should be so proud that they raised these less than humans," one reader commented on Facebook.

"Another great example of how an upstanding ARMED citizen stopped a crime of violence. The media will NEVER report it, because it doesn't fit their agenda. 'Gun control' is hitting what you shoot at!! Please support the 2nd Amendment!!" another added.

Sources: WDAF (2)