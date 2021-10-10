Men Accused Of Keeping Missing Woman In Cage Half-Naked Learn Fate

58-year-old James Phelps and 56-year-old Timothy Norton have been charged with first-degree kidnapping for keeping a missing woman in a cage half naked on their property. 33-year-old Cassidy Rainwater went missing in late July, and was reportedly being kept in the cage.

Following a tip from the FBI, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office were eventually able to arrest the pair. Court documents state that someone called in a tip saying that a photo showed Rainwater, who has ties to Dallas, Laclede and Greene counties, partially nude and seemingly being held captive.

Additionally, Phelps is reportedly the last person who saw Rainwater before she went missing.

When a detective met with Phelps at his Lebanon home, the accused said that Rainwater had been staying with him until she moved to Colorado. Phelps claimed that she had left his home in the middle of the night a month earlier before getting into a vehicle that was parked at the end of his driveway.

According to court records, investigators obtained a search warrant for Phelps’ cellphone, where they found seven photos of Rainwater partially nude in a cage on his property.

Timothy Norton, also of Lebanon, was later identified in connection with the case and he confessed that Rainwater was being held hostage at Phelps’ property.

Norton confessed to helping restrain Rainwater on July 24 at Phelps’ home.

Both men are being held without bond.

They have both been charged with kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury and terrorizing.

The sheriff’s office has not released information regarding Rainwater’s whereabouts.

"Due to the extreme nature of the crime and the continuation of the investigation, additional details cannot be released at this time," the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

