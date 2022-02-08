Melania Trump Faces Backlash Online For Auctioning Off Personal Item For $250,000

On January 4, Melania Trump announced that she was auctioning the hat she wore on April 24, 2018, to a state visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Melania’s move has sparked criticism, with people accusing her of placing personal gain over tradition and respect for her role as First Lady.

Selling her hat “lends credence to the notion that the Trumps were always shameless about making money and that Melania keeps proving that she is a Trump through and through,” author Kate Andersen Brower told CNN.

The sale also includes a watercolor painting of Melania wearing the hat, as well as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) of the painting.

The items will be auctioned at a starting bid of $250,000 or 1415.86 SOL. All three items are signed by Melania, and the two artworks also feature the artist’s, Marc-Antoine Coulon, signature.

“The Head of State Collection commemorates the Trump Administration’s first official state visit and features three important one-of-a-kind signed items,” Melania’s press release stated. “Following the traditional arrival ceremony, Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Macron visited the National Gallery of Art and attended a joint press conference in the White House.”

“Mrs. Trump wore the iconic broad-brimmed, one-of-a-kind hat and an asymmetrical Michael Kors suit to the day's events. Later that evening, Mrs. Trump and President Trump hosted their first state dinner at the White House,” the release added.

A former Trump White House official told CNN: “It is not okay. It’s unseemly. She is trying to build herself a nest-egg of cash built upon a role that the American people elected her husband for her to inhabit.”

Brower added: “When she was first lady I thought she was tone deaf and that she didn’t understand the optics of how some things would land. Now I think she knows exactly how things look and she simply doesn’t care. There is no way that she went into this auction without knowing how unprecedented it is to sell items from state visits.”

Mark Updegrove, the President and CEO of the LBJ Foundation, stated that while it was her “right” to sell the hat, “it is inconsistent with what other former first ladies have done, donating similar items to the National Archives and presidential libraries in the interest of preserving history and giving back to the American people.”

A former Trump administration official stated: “I don’t know why everyone is so surprised by this. She is married to Donald Trump. This is what they do. Money is money. Business is business.”

Social media users were quick to comment on the auction, with one person mocking: “Is there anything a Trump won’t do for a quick buck?”

Another person commented: “This is adorable. Melania is having a yard sale.”

Melania’s release stated that a part of the proceeds would be donated.

“The auction winner will receive a personalized letter from Mrs. Trump, accompanying the hat and watercolor on paper and certifying authenticity. A portion of the proceeds derived from this auction provides individuals who have been in the foster care community with access to computer science and technology education,” the release said.

