Megyn Kelly Pulls Kids From School Over 'Anti-White' Letter

On Monday, Former FOX News and NBC News host Megyn Kelly stated that she and her husband Doug Brunt had taken their children out of a Manhattan private school because its ideology was too far left.

She made the announcement on the November 16 episode of her new podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show.

“After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave the city,” she said. “We pulled our boys from their school, and our daughter is going to be leaving hers soon, too.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She maintained that while the school’s far-left ideology was never aligned with her views, she “didn’t really care.”

“The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care, most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine,” she stated. “I come from a Democrat family, I’m not offended at all by the ideology, and I lean center-left on some things.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking of her son’s school, she continued, “But they’ve gone around the bend. I mean, they have gone off the deep end.”

She explained that she had had enough after she became aware of a letter sent to members of the school’s “diversity group” in the summer.

Part of the letter was a blog post by Nahliah Webber, the executive director of the nonprofit Orleans Public Education Network. The post – titled If You Really Want to Make a Difference in Black Lives, Change How You Teach White Kids – had warned that “white school districts across the country [are] full of future killer cops.”

In the blog post published on June 29, Webber wrote: “There is a killer cop sitting in every school where white children learn. They gleefully soak in their whitewashed history that downplays the holocaust of indigenous native peoples and Africans in the Americas. They happily believe their all-white spaces exist as a matter of personal effort and willingly use violence against black bodies to keep those spaces white.”

“I am tired of white people reveling in their state-sanctioned depravity, snuffing out black life with no consequences. Where’s the urgency for school reform for white kids being indoctrinated in black death and protected from the consequences? Where are the government-sponsored reports looking into how white mothers are raising culturally deprived children who think black death is okay?” the post continued.

The letter was sent to faculty and parents of all colors, according to the Daily Mail.

Seven-year-old Thatcher Bray and 11-year-old Edward were both students at the all-boys Collegiate School on the Upper West Side.

It’s still unknown whether Kelly has pulled nine-year-old Yardley Evans from another private school in Manhattan.

Kelly stated that the city had let “woke” leftism take over New York.

She hasn’t revealed where her family will be moving to after they leave New York.

Sources: America Now