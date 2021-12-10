Skip to main content
December 10, 2021
Publish date:

McDonald's Worker Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window After Hearing Children Cry Out From Inside SUV

Author:
Photo Credit: ABC Action News

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent news from Kentucky where a Subway employee is being commended for saving a man’s life. More on this here: https://www.the-messenger.com/news/article_f7244f6f-d159-5ce7-8dcf-e020484a763f.html

A McDonald’s employee rescued a police officer on Tuesday after she fell unconscious at the drive-thru window in Doral, Florida.

According to surveillance footage obtained by WPLG, Pedro Viloria acted quickly, jumping through the window as the car slowly pulled away.

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

Viloria stated that the customer – an off-duty Miami-Dade officer – had a medical emergency. Her two children were in the backseat of the car at the time. He stated that she’d ordered and paid for her order without a problem, but that she was having difficulty breathing when she came back to pick her order.

Speaking to WPLG, he said: "In that moment, I thought, 'I'd rather save that woman's life.' I see she's, like, inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like 'ahh,' and basically I thought something was going wrong."

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

He checked on her and when he found her unconscious, rushed back into the restaurant to get help.

Thankfully, one of the customers was a paramedic, and she quickly jumped in to help. An off-duty Miami-Dade Rescue worker entered the store moments later and also offered his help.

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

Photo Credit: ABC Action News

"The real heroes are the fire rescuers," Viloria said.

The first responders performed CPR on the cop and used an automated external defibrillator to revive her, Viloria stated.

Sources: ABC News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

mcdonald
Society

McDonald's Worker Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window After Hearing Children Cry Out From Inside SUV

police
Society

Police Officer Follows Woman's Screams Into Grocery Store Bathroom, Puts Her In Handcuffs

somali
Society

Somali Teen Gets Charged For Rock Throwing Attack, Presents List Of Demands To Judge

22
Society

Bikers Storm Neighborhood Looking For Bullied Teen Who Steps Out To Confront Them

kelly
Society

Kelly Ripa Turns Heads After Sharing 'Risque' Photo Online

mother
Society

Mom Reads Anal Sex Passage From School Library Book, Keeps Going After They Cut Her Mic

hero
Society

Sexual Assault Victim Walks Into Gas Station To Hide, Hero Clerk Lures Her Kidnappers Inside

Unemployed Woman Living Off Government Benefits Has Special Request For Taxpayers Promo Image
Society

Woman Living Off Government Benefits Sparks Controversy With Special Request For Taxpayers