McDonald's Worker Jumps Through Drive-Thru Window After Hearing Children Cry Out From Inside SUV

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent news from Kentucky where a Subway employee is being commended for saving a man’s life. More on this here: https://www.the-messenger.com/news/article_f7244f6f-d159-5ce7-8dcf-e020484a763f.html

A McDonald’s employee rescued a police officer on Tuesday after she fell unconscious at the drive-thru window in Doral, Florida.

According to surveillance footage obtained by WPLG, Pedro Viloria acted quickly, jumping through the window as the car slowly pulled away.

Viloria stated that the customer – an off-duty Miami-Dade officer – had a medical emergency. Her two children were in the backseat of the car at the time. He stated that she’d ordered and paid for her order without a problem, but that she was having difficulty breathing when she came back to pick her order.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Speaking to WPLG, he said: "In that moment, I thought, 'I'd rather save that woman's life.' I see she's, like, inflating her neck, like trying to breathe, like 'ahh,' and basically I thought something was going wrong."

He checked on her and when he found her unconscious, rushed back into the restaurant to get help.

Thankfully, one of the customers was a paramedic, and she quickly jumped in to help. An off-duty Miami-Dade Rescue worker entered the store moments later and also offered his help.

"The real heroes are the fire rescuers," Viloria said.

The first responders performed CPR on the cop and used an automated external defibrillator to revive her, Viloria stated.

Sources: ABC News