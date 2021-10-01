Mayor Sees Assignments School Gave To Students, Tells School Board: 'Resign Or You Will Be Charged'

Mayor Craig Shubert of Hudson, Ohio, is calling for the resignation of the entire Board of Education after high school seniors were assigned a book that had writing assignments asking them to describe their sexual experiences, to drink beer and describe its taste, and to pretend that they were a serial killer.

The mayor stated at a board meeting on Monday: "It has come to my attention that your educators are distributing what is essentially child pornography in the classroom. I've spoken to a judge this evening, she's already confirmed that. I'm going to give you a simple choice: either choose to resign from this Board of Education or you will be charged.”

It is unclear what charges the board members could face.

Board president David Zuro stated that no member had shown any interest in resigning.

"While we respect the Mayor’s position within the City of Hudson, in accordance with the State laws of Ohio, the supervision of the public schools of this District is the responsibility of the Board of Education," he said in a statement.

The book in question, 642 Things to Write About, was assigned to seniors at Hudson High School taking a college credit course.

The book’s prompts included: "write a sermon for a beloved preacher who has been caught in a sex scandal," "describe your favorite part of a man’s body using only verbs," "choose how you will die," and "write an X-rated Disney scenario," Cleveland.com reported.

The provocative prompts included, "write a sex scene you wouldn’t show your mom" and "rewrite the sex scene from above into one that you’d let your mom read." Other prompts asked the students to drink beer and "write about the taste." Another prompt asked the student to list the television shows that would be on their DVR list if they were serial killers.

The book had other less provocative prompts like describing the worst Thanksgiving dish and writing about the perfect day as an astronaut.

Monica Havens, a parent whose daughter received the book, said: “I asked my daughter if she had been reading a book with inappropriate stuff in it and she said ‘yes.’”

She called some of the prompts "horrific."

“I can’t even wrap my brain around a teacher, I don’t care if it’s for college credit, these are minors,” she said.

The school's principal, Brian Wilch, stated that the school found out about the prompts last Friday.

"We did not exercise due diligence when we reviewed this resource and as a result, we overlooked several writing prompts among the 642 that are not appropriate for our high school audience," he said at the board meeting on Monday. "We feel terrible. At no time were any of these inappropriate prompts selected or discussed but still they were there and they were viewable and you can't unsee them. So for this oversight, we did issue an apology today to our students' parents."

He stated that the school was in the process of collecting the book from students.

Sources: NBC News