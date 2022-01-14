Massive Crowd At Vigil Stunned After Seeing What Was In 10-Year-Old Guest’s Hand

A 10-year-old boy in Arkansas captured hearts nationwide after donating his guitar money to a family that had just lost their son in a car crash.

Brent Price, 18, was killed in a car accident after he graduated from high school, the GoFundMe account created to help his family states.

The boy had aspired to study dentistry when his life was taken "too soon.”

Now the family is struggling to cover his funeral expenses.

“Unfortunately his family doesn't have the insurance to cover his funeral expenses,” the GoFundMe page states. “Every little bit that is donated can help this family lay Brent to rest. No family is ever prepared to lose someone so young and it would mean a great deal to help this family in their time of need.”

So when 10-year-old Max Morris learned about the incident at a candlelight vigil for Price, he was touched and heartbroken for the family, says WHBQ.

"I walked by to my house and there was a big gathering, and we just stopped by and asked what it was,” Max explained. “So I just ran home and got all the money out of my piggy bank and ran it back."

At first, the child gave $3, but then kept adding more.

"I was saving up for a guitar for like five weeks. And then as I was walking back, I just said you know what they need it more. Just forget about the guitar. I can get that later,” Max recalls.

While the boy ended up donating $20, the generosity of his act warmed the hearts of those grieving the loss of Price, and also inspired others.

Dan Olben said he was so touched, he decided to give one of his guitars to the boy.

"I've got a guitar and you just touched my heart, and I want you to have it,” he said while handing his guitar to Max.

When asked why he did it, he responded that “you get it back tenfold. I wish I could do more for him, but that's sweet right there.”

Yet Max’s family says this is typical behavior for their generous son.

“I'm about to tear up now. Max is our little blessing,” said Jeff Morris, Max’s father.