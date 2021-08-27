Marine Veteran With PTSD Tries Bringing Service Dog To Work, Supervisor Threatens To Fire Him

Yaunce Long, a Purple Heart recipient, was told to stop coming to work with his trained service dog.

Speaking to Fox & Friends, he said: “I was told by my supervisor that HR said that if I showed up with the dog I’d be fired.”

Long works for Cincinnati Bell in Ohio installing phone lines. His service dog, C4, helps him to manage his anxiety, which is caused by his PTSD. Long, a former Marine who worked in counter-intelligence, got his diagnosis after he served in Afghanistan and Iraq for 10 years.

He stated that he was not paid for a week because he showed up to work with C4.

He said, “Basically, they’ve treated the dog as if it's an option.”

He has tried to get his request to work with C4 approved under the Americans with Disabilities Act. He said, “I’ve pleaded with the company. I’ve gone through all the necessary paperwork. I provided everything that they asked for and I even followed up with them to make sure I had everything in proper order because I wasn’t sure of the process either.”

He claims that the company has been stonewalling, and his request has remained untouched for months.

Cincinnati Bell responded: “Despite repeated effort we have yet to receive any information regarding the current status of Yaunce’s condition and its effect on his ability to perform his duty.”