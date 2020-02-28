Man's Work Offer For Panhandler Rejected, Comes Back To Confront Him With Sign

Ryan Bray of Bray Remodeling stood at the intersection of 75th Street W and Manatee Avenue W with a sign asking drivers not to give money to panhandlers.

Bray was with FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon when a panhandler approached them and confronted Bray, saying that he had done nothing wrong.

Bray stated that he had noticed the same group of panhandlers at the intersection and was hoping to give one of them a more permanent solution. He offered the man – who later confronted him - $15 an hour to do yard work.

Bray said, "He reached his arms inside my vehicle, resting them and said, 'Hey, do you have any money?' I said, 'No, but I have one better for you..." He said, 'Absolutely not.' Started getting belligerent and cursing."

The man then kicked his jeep and asked him to leave.

Bray decided to warn other drivers, believing that the panhandlers would leave if drivers stopped giving them money through their cracked windows.

Bray’s poster board read: "I offered him $15 an hour to do yard work for me and he refused. If we as a community stop paying them, they will leave our neighborhood."

He said, "I can’t have my 13-year-old daughter and my wife driving with their windows up and being berated the entire time if they don’t get money."

Even after using foul language, the panhandler still got some cash from drivers.

The panhandler told Bray, "You can't shut me down, brother."

The man wanted to remain anonymous, and maintained that he wasn’t doing anything wrong by standing at the intersection and asking drivers for help.

Turning Points executive director Adell Erozer stated that some panhandlers actually make a living off it.

She said, "It's hard to tell the difference between someone who is really homeless and somebody who is out there just panhandling," adding that if people wanted to help, they should give money to organizations helping the homeless, and not people on the street.

She said, "The best thing to do if we all really want to get rid of panhandlers is to don’t give to panhandlers."

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Fox 13 News