Manager Faces Backlash For Praising Staff Who Left 'Offensive' Message On Customers' Receipt

A popular Brisbane, Australia, restaurant has been slammed after an employee wrote “two very annoying Asians” on the receipt of a couple’s food order.

On April 2, a young couple was served at the Brisbane CBD restaurant, and had ordered Fish Tacos, Chicken Croissant and avocado.

However, they were described as “two very annoying Asians” at the top of the receipt.

A photo of the receipt was shared on Snapchat, and had been captioned by the manager, “omg I love my staff.” The caption also featured three crying laughing emojis.

According to the Daily Mail, at least one employee confronted the manager about the joke, but was dismissed and told to “get a grip,” with the manager doubling down that it was “just a joke.”

However, the manager later changed his stance and issued an apology.

In a statement to the Daily Mail, he said, “I personally wish to apologize for the offence and hurt caused. I’m deeply disappointed and embarrassed at my actions as they go against everything I pride myself on.”

“I’ve been a business owner in the area for more than six years, personally and professionally invested in diversity. I’m deeply disappointed and embarrassed at my actions as they go against everything I pride myself on. Internally, my team and I will do better to ensure we uphold the diversity and inclusivity that is at our core,” he added.

Yahoo reported that the picture of the receipt had been shared on Snapchat by Shay Hayston, part-owner of the No. 5 Cafe and The Stand, a popular LGBTQ+ venue in Brisbane.

The picture was shared on Instagram by Alec Madara, a local resident who wanted to highlight the controversy.

The Stand released a statement in response to the controversy, saying, “Many of us know the people involved in this incident. They have in the past done incredible things for our community. However, they have made a very ignorant mistake. A mistake they must learn from, apologize and educate themselves on.”

