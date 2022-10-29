Skip to main content

Man With Down Syndrome Approaches Queen's Guard, Soldier Has Stunning Response

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Sam, who has Down Syndrome, got the chance of a lifetime when he visited his brother at Windsor Castle, where he works as a member of the Queen’s Guard.

Sam has not seen his brother since he joined the guard a year ago, until the visit to Windsor Castle. He’s seen walking the beautiful grounds, getting briefed by two other members of the Guard, Lt. Bragger and Sgt. Baggot-Moore.

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Sam’s unbridled enthusiasm was evident as he checked out the stunning environment.

During the walk, Lt. Bragger of the Coldstream Guards explained that Sam would not be able to speak to his brother, but reassured him that they’d share a cup of tea after Jack’s shift was over.

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

When Sam sees Jack in his full winter uniform, his face lights up, but Jack maintains his stock-still appearance. However, he performed a quick “come to attention” to acknowledge his older brother.

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Sam was then allowed a peek into the private guard’s chambers, a sight not open to regular tourists. When he spotted Jack out of uniform, Sam rushed to him and jumped into his arms.

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

Photo Credit: The Specials - TV Show

The brotherly love was evident in the video, a tear-jerking beautiful sight.

Sources: InspireMore

