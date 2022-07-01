Skip to main content

Man Who Torched Police Car ‘Acts Tough’ In Court, Judge Puts Him In His Place

Photo Credit: Dave Killen/The Oregonian, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via The Oregonian

Photo Credit: Dave Killen/The Oregonian, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via The Oregonian

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police reform and the relationship between police officers and their communities. 

An Oregon man was sentenced to five years in prison for throwing a burning flare into a Portland police car during a protest.

Damion Zachary Feller was arrested after a local TV station aired footage of the 23-year-old throwing a flare through a shattered window at a local Target, as well as throwing one into a destroyed police SUV parked across the street.

Other individuals were seen on video kicking and hitting the windows of the police vehicle just before Feller threw the flares.

“I saw that online, and I knew I was (expletive),” Feller told authorities when they showed him a photograph of the moment he threw the flare. The young man admitted to throwing the flare, telling police that he fell victim to the “mob mentality” of the protest.

Photo Credit: Dave Killen/The Oregonian, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via The Oregonian

Photo Credit: Dave Killen/The Oregonian, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via The Oregonian

Feller subsequently pleaded guilty to first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and riot. He was charged locally as well as federally, but took a plea deal that will not require additional jail time for the federal charges.

Feller told authorities that he was homeless for a year prior to his arrest, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. The young man had no prior criminal convictions, though he was arrested four times total in Oregon, Texas and Colorado on allegations of nonviolent crimes or for failing to appear in court.

Feller, The Oregonian reported, will be eligible for release from prison after four years if he is able to display good behavior.

Many readers called for the man to receive a longer sentence for his actions.

“He knew [exactly] what he was doing. Take off their masks and they are little whinny boys and girls. Not [martyrs]...just punks. He said he was homeless with nothing else to do, except maybe...look for a job,” one reader commented on Facebook in response to the story.

Photo Credit: Dave Killen/The Oregonian, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via The Oregonian

Photo Credit: Dave Killen/The Oregonian, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office via The Oregonian

“It's a start but not hardly enough! He should have gotten at least ten years and community service! We need to start cracking down on these violent protesters,” another wrote.

“It's just a shame that there can not be a better punishment than the life of Riley in jail for these cupcakes. I'm of the mind that these people should be made to WORK OFF THE COST OF THE DAMAGE THEY CAUSE in some [manner],” another added.

“How about his actions and the resulting consequences were a direct result of poor choices he consciously made and nothing else,” another reader commented.

Sources: The Oregonian

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

car
Crime

Man Who Torched Police Car ‘Acts Tough’ In Court, Judge Puts Him In His Place

parking
Society

Homeowners Sued For Parking Car In Their Own Driveway

dad
Society

Man Follows Teen Girl Home From Bus Stop, But Her Army Vet Dad Was Home And Makes Him Pay

dog
Society

After Dog Gets Hit By Car, Sign Has The Entire Neighborhood Talking

waitress
Society

Guy Recognizes Something About Waitress, Then Shows What’s In His Pocket

teens
Society

Officers Make Heartbreaking Find Next To Man Gunned Down By Two Teens

lifesupport
Society

She Refused To Pull The Plug On Her Husband, Years Later He Awoke And Said 2 Unexpected Words

nfl
Society

NFL Player Quits Football After Making $25M, Then People Discover What He Did With His Money