Man Who Shot Cop Mumbles 3 ‘Sick’ Words, Judge Wipes Cocky Grin Off His Face

An Oregon man had three shocking words in court before being sentenced to prison for shooting at police officers and taking a Subway employee hostage.

Jeffrey Giddings was sentenced to 30 years in prison after an incident that began when police stopped him while he was riding a bike. After they began to talk to Giddings, officers discovered that there was a warrant out for his arrest. Suddenly, Giddings began shooting at them and Sgt. Lee Jundt was hit in his vest.

In court, Jundt spoke to Giddings directly.

"You, Mr. Giddings, are a coward and a selfish individual, beyond comparison. May you be in torment for the rest of your life," Jundt said. "I forgive you for your actions that day, but rest assured, I will never forget."

Giddings also took Subway restaurant employee Liz Mincer hostage for two hours. Mincer was eventually rescued when SWAT officers shot through the window and hit Giddings.

"I have my good days and bad days," Mincer said. "He changed me. He changed my life."

Though Giddings expressed no remorse during Jundt's appearance, he did apologize to Mincer.

"I just want to say I am truly sorry for the mental anguish I put you through," he said, KPTV reported. "I feel real bad for what I did to you and I think about it every day. I hope you can forgive me."

Giddings doubled down on his emotionless response to Jundt's injuries and statement by first telling him that he wasn't a coward and then taking the opportunity to send a profane message.

"And to the rest of law enforcement," he said in court before turning to a camera, "F*** the police. Thank you. That's all I have to say."

Giddings received an extra 30 days in prison for using profanity in court.

