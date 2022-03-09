Man Who Sexually Abused 200 Children Met With Gruesome Fate In Prison

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

33-year-old Richard Huckle, Britain’s most deprive pedophile who abused 200 children, was killed in a brutal prison murder. He was apparently strangled with a bandage and stabbed with a homemade knife.

Huckle was serving a minimum of 25 years in prison for 191 sexual offences against children as young as six months following his 2016 Old Bailey trial.

According to reports, Huckle’s bloody body was found “slumped” in his top floor cell at Category A jail near York.

The prime suspect is reportedly Paul Fitzgerald, a Northern Irishman jailed indefinitely in 2009 for sexually attacking a female dog-walker after he’d sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl and an elderly woman in north Wales.

According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice: “HMP Full Sutton prisoner Richard Huckle died on October 13. It would be inappropriate to comment further while a police investigation is ongoing.”

Huckle committed his crimes while masquerading as a devout Christian, and spent years targeting orphanages and care homes while teaching photography and English in Cambodia and Malaysia.

Huckle, dubbed the “Gap Year pedophile,” bragged about the abuse in a blog where he gave himself “PedoPoints” for the depravity and ferocity of his sexual assaults.

He filmed himself raping babies and children, and from age 19, amassed over 20,000 images of child abuse, which he sold for profit.

Investigators stated that Huckle would have gone on to attack hundreds more children if Australian investigators hadn’t uncovered a network of pedophiles on the dark web in 2014.

“It is hard to put into words the sheer depravity. For almost nine years, Richard Huckle subjected at least 23 children, some of them very young, to the most horrifying abuse imaginable,” Anthony Hill of the Crown Prosecution Service stated. “He deliberately targeted and groomed vulnerable communities to gain their trust. He took photographs of the abuse to upload on the dark web to share worldwide.”

According to an NSPCC spokesman: “Huckle is a frighteningly depraved pedophile who bragged about raping babies and delighted in abusing infants who trusted him. He left a trail of devastation and his sentence reflects the severity of his crimes. It is horrifying that Huckle was able to profit from this appalling abuse.”

“An investigation has been launched following an incident at HMP Full Sutton on Sunday October 13. We were called shortly after 12.30pm reporting that a man had died at the prison,” a spokesman for Humberside Police said. “Humberside Police are working closely with the Prison Service to investigate the death of an inmate and at this time we are treating the death as suspicious.”

Sources: Daily Mail