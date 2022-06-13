Man Who Beat His 2-Day-Old Baby To Death Faces Brutal Reckoning After Cellmate Discovers His Secret

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

A father who killed his newborn daughter by fatally punching her was found dead in his prison cell.

Liam Deane was found dead just a month after being imprisoned for the murder of his daughter. Deane was allegedly killed by prisoner John Westland, who appeared in court following the discovery of Deane's body.

Deane was charged and jailed after admitting to punching and shaking his 2-day-old daughter Luna because she "would not stop crying." Luna died three days later as a result of brain injuries. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder.

"[Deane] said he was responsible for all of the injuries that she had suffered and he said that Luna had not settled down and he lost control," the prosecutor said in court at the time, Mirror reported.

"In my submission there is simply no explanation for the defendant's [behavior]," Richard Wright, who represented Deane in court in Leeds, England, said at the time. "His actions were wholly and utterly out of character for him. The defendant will have a very long time to reflect upon his terrible [behavior]."

During the trial, Wright read a statement from Luna's mother.

"Seeing Luna on life support in the hospital will last with me forever," read the statement. "I can't describe how that felt. I would not wish it upon my worst enemy."

Many readers said they felt Deane got what he deserved for killing his daughter.

"Justice was served! Unfortunately the helpless, precious little one died at the hand of one who should have been the Protector. Hope the Judge takes this baby's tragic death into consideration & gives a light sentence for this 'crime' to the cell mate," one reader commented on Facebook.

"I have always heard that there is honor among thrives/ prisoners, and that they detest baby killers, child molesters, mis treatment of old people, guess the killer got his due," another wrote.

"Justice was only served by his cellmate the courts system failed that child he was a scumbag pos that deserved to die and the courts system only slapped him on the hand," another added.

"While I do not support murder, I do not believe 10 years was enough time to give someone who committed such a horrible crime. There are people serving more time for lesser offenses. I will just say KARMA IS A B***H," another commented.

