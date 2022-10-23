Man Walks 20 Miles To Work Until Cop Decides To Follow Him And Sees Why

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

20-year-old Walter Carr was not willing to skip work just because his car broke down the night before he started a new job at Bellhops moving company. When his planned ride fell through, Carr was determined to make the 20-mile journey, even if it meant walking all night.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Even though his phone estimated that it would be a seven-hour journey on foot, Carr really needed the job, and he wasn’t about to give up. “I’ve never been that person that gives up,” he said. “I’ve just never seen myself doing that. I can only be defeated if I allow myself to be defeated.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

At 11:40 p.m., Carr began his journey from Homewood, Alabama, to Pelham.

He got to Pelham by 4 a.m., but still had a considerable distance to go before getting to the home he was hired to help move.

Pelham officer Mark Knighten was patrolling the area when he saw Carr sitting on the ground. Because of the time, he went to check what was happening.

“Less than a minute from hearing his story, we were like, wow, this kid seems determined,” Knighten said.

Knighten and his two partners got breakfast with Carr and bought him lunch to go before dropping him off at a church to rest before his 8 a.m. shift.

A few hours later, Carr was back on the road when another officer found him and drove him the rest of the way to Jenny Lamey’s home.

He’d gotten there early, so Lamey offered him a room upstairs to rest. Carr refused, and got to work.

In a Facebook post, Lamey wrote: “I just can’t tell you how touched I was by Walter and his journey. He is humble and kind and cheerful and he had big dreams! He is hardworking and tough. I can’t imagine how many times on that lonely walk down 280 in the middle of the night did he want to turn back. How many times did he wonder if this was the best idea. How many times did he want to find a place to sit or lie down and wait ‘til morning when he could maybe get someone to come pick him up and bring him back home. But he walked until he got here! I am in total awe of this young man!”

Bellhops CEO Luke Marklin saw Lamey’s Facebook post, and was impressed by Carr’s determination.

“We are a company that is trying to change a broken, not customer-friendly industry. We’re trying to transform that with a lot of heart and a lot of grit. And when I read that story on Sunday I was blown away, and I couldn’t think of a better story of what this company is all about,” Marklin stated.

To help Carr out, Marklin gave him his own 2014 Ford Escape.

“It seemed like the car was going to be put to a lot better use. He’s just awesome. He’s our role model,” Marklin said.

Lamey, on her part, started a GoFundMe campaign for Carr, hoping to raise $2,000. The campaign raised over $11,000 in just a few days.

Surprised by the overwhelming support, Carr said: “I’m still in shock. I thank him [Marklin] … I thank everyone for taking their time to listen to my story.”

Sources: CNN