August 27, 2021

Man Urinates On Memorial For Cop’s 9-Year-Old Son Who Died Of Brain Cancer, Faces Consequences

Photo Credit: CBS Philly

Charges have been brought against two men who were responsible for desecrating a memorial dedicated to Christian Clopp, a 9-year-old boy who died of brain cancer.

One man was seen on video urinating on the memorial while the second man recorded the incident.

Photo Credit: CBS Philly

Clopp’s family saw the video on social media and notified Hamilton police. They maintained that they did not know the men.

Police stated that Bryan Bellace, from Egg Harbor, urinated on the memorial as his friend, Daniel Flippen of Hammonton, shot the video. Bellace was charged with lewdness and criminal mischief while Flippen was charged with having an open beer at the park.

Photo Credit: CBS Philly

Their motive is still unknown and it isn’t clear whether either man got a lawyer.

Christian Clopp passed away in 2012.

The memorial was disinfected by volunteers after they learnt of the incident.

