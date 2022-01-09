Man Tries To Sexually Assault Woman, She Breaks Off A Piece Of Him He’ll Never Be Able To Get Back

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest many US states are recording record highs in sexual assault incidents. 1 in 3 women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. Violence against women is fundamentally a violation of human rights and can have devastating short term and long term effects. More on this here: https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/ending-violence-against-women

In North Charleston, South Carolina a man got what he deserved. After a teenage man tried to assault a female victim sexually, the woman fought him off after he forced his way into her home with evil intentions. The man tried to force his tongue down the South Carolina woman’s throat, and that’s when she chomped down on it and cut through the sexual predator’s tongue.

The 33-year-old victim told police that the man had broken into her home. She called the police immediately after the attack occurred to report it. She described that the man had knocked on her door again and again. Each time she heard the knocking, she opened the door to see who was out there and didn’t see anyone. That was a surprise to her because she kept hearing the knock, knock, knocking on her door. But no one was there.

On the final knock, the lustful teenager was standing there holding a knife with a white handle. He had anger in his eyes, and he bumped his chest forward so she could not slam the door on him.

However, she tried and screamed “No!” while he was there standing in the doorframe brandishing the knife and ready to draw blood.

After he got into the door, he pushed his way inside the home and threatened the woman with the blade. Then he punched her several times and ordered her to “stop fighting, and I won’t hurt you.”

The man then used his knife to force the woman to her bedroom. He tried to rip off her bottoms, but she kicked him in the groin, disabling him for a moment. At that point, he yelled, “now you have to die!”

He then forced his tongue into her mouth. But the woman was not done fighting yet. With the knife up to her, she fearlessly “bit his tongue as hard as she could until she heard it snap.”

The man pulled away, writhing in pain. His tongue was still in the woman’s mouth. She ran downstairs and threw the chewed off muscle onto the floor in the kitchen. Then she ran to her car to try to escape him. She drove to local business, and there she called the police. Her phone and tablet were left at home because she had to escape the criminal as fast as she could.

The would-be rapist escaped the house and ran to a local Waffle House restaurant on Northwoods Boulevard. The boy’s mother had called 911 and reported that her son was “not having a tongue and needing medical assistance.”

The would-be rapist received treatment at the Trident Hospital. The man’s tongue was recovered from the bloody crime scene and placed on ice. However, it is unclear if doctors were successful in reattaching his tongue.

Police also found a knife that fit the woman’s description. It seems he did do what she claimed after all.

Do you agree that the man should get jail time for attempting to assault the woman sexually?

Sources: PIX 11