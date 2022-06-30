Man Tortured And Murdered His Teen Girlfriend, Gets Brutal 'Prison Welcome' From Inmates

Note: we are republishing this story amid a surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

37-year-old Zlatko Sikorsky, a prisoner at Brisbane’s Wolston Correctional Center, is on life support after he was brutally beaten by a fellow inmate in an early-morning ambush.

According to an officer, “He was belted at unlock this morning. Paramedics had to work on him for ages before transportation. Apparently he struck his head as he was falling from being attacked.”

Sikorsky had been charged with the June 2018 murder and torture of 16-year-old Larissa Beilby.

Earlier reports claimed that Sikorsky had died, but authorities revealed that he was on life support at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Larissa Beilby had last been seen in Sandgate suburb, north Brisbane, on June 15, 2018. Her father, Peter, reported her missing on June 27.

When police arrived at a house in Buccan to make inquiries, Sikorsky fled the property in a black ute.

While on the run, he threatened a woman with a shotgun before offering her $2,000 to be allowed inside her home. It was then that the woman noticed a “dead arm” hanging from the ute.

She told the media in 2018: “All I've seen is an arm flapping out... There was just the one barrel, it wasn't massive either, it was only small. I just saw an arm, a dead arm.”

Sikorsky dumped the ute in Stapylton, where police found Beilby’s body shoved into a barrel on June 28.

Armed, Sikorsky holed up at the Sunshine Coast apartment block, but surrendered after a 24-hour standoff. He was charged with murder, torture and deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

Speaking of Beilby’s injuries, Dr. Dianne Little told Brisbane Supreme Court: “I have done over 7,000 autopsies and I have never seen anything like this.”

She’d been gagged, and the cuts inside her mouth highlighted the possibility that she had died by asphyxiation.

Sikorsky’s former housemate, Scott George Thompson, told the court that Sikorsky wanted to “knock” Beilby because she knew too much.

Zlatko will be tried by Brisbane Supreme Court on charges of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, and interfering with a corpse.

