Man Sucker-punches Mom Then Steals Her Purse, Her Daughter Makes Him Regret It

According to New Orleans police, a man was arrested in the Central Business District on Tuesday night after he was chased down by one of the two women he tried to mug.

36-year-old Augustus Taylor was detained by bystanders until police arrived.

Taylor allegedly approached the two women, a 47-year-old and 18-year-old, at around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Magazine Street.

He proceeded to physically assault the 47-year-old woman before trying to take her property. He fled, but the 18-year-old woman chased after him, and he physically assaulted her, too, police said. He was detained by bystanders.

He was charged with one count of purse snatching and two counts of battery. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Taylor has previously pleaded guilty to battery charges: domestic abuse battery in 2010, simple battery in 2011, and aggravated battery in 2012 and 2014.

His longest jail term, one year, was for the 2014 conviction.

Sources: Nola.com