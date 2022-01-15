Skip to main content

Man Sucker-punches Mom Then Steals Her Purse, Her Daughter Makes Him Regret It

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

According to New Orleans police, a man was arrested in the Central Business District on Tuesday night after he was chased down by one of the two women he tried to mug.

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

36-year-old Augustus Taylor was detained by bystanders until police arrived.

Taylor allegedly approached the two women, a 47-year-old and 18-year-old, at around 6 p.m. in the 100 block of Magazine Street.

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

He proceeded to physically assault the 47-year-old woman before trying to take her property. He fled, but the 18-year-old woman chased after him, and he physically assaulted her, too, police said. He was detained by bystanders.

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

He was charged with one count of purse snatching and two counts of battery. He is being held on a $40,000 bond.

Taylor has previously pleaded guilty to battery charges: domestic abuse battery in 2010, simple battery in 2011, and aggravated battery in 2012 and 2014.

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

Photo Credit: Kai 'Uto

His longest jail term, one year, was for the 2014 conviction.

Sources: Nola.com

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

man
Society

Man Sucker-punches Mom Then Steals Her Purse, Her Daughter Makes Him Regret It

teen
Society

Grandfather Of Teen Killed By Homeowner's Son During Burglary Claims AR-15 Made Fight ‘Unfair’

judge
Society

Man Smirks At Widow As She Cries In Court, Judge Wipes The Grin Off His Face When He Reads Verdict

felony
Society

Man Arrested, Charged With Felony Assault Over Comments To Waitress

sign
Society

Woman ‘Offended’ By Coffee Shop’s Police Sign, Company Comes Back With Perfect Response

choking
Society

Officer Saves Choking Baby, Mother Thanks Him In Big Way

food
Society

A Customer Offered A Homeless Woman Food, Then Realized Something Didn't 'Feel' Right

wounded
Society

Teen Girl Sees Wounded Cop On Side Of Road, EMT Delivers News That Leaves Her In Tears