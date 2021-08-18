August 18, 2021

Man Starts Divorce Process With Bigamist Ex, Judge Orders Him To Pay Her $96k Or Face Jail Time

Mark Athans claims that a two-month marriage to a woman who has been indicted on bigamy charges may end up costing him his career and life savings.

According to Athans, he was ordered by Montgomery County Judge Patrice McDonald on Tuesday morning to pay $96,000 in support and lawyer fees to Charity Lenee Parchem or face the possibility of jail.

Court documents obtained by KPRC 2 show that in April, Parchem was indicted on bigamy charges, which showed that she was legally married to a Trevor Hendry, and possibly a second man. However, Montgomery County Judge McDonald refused to let Athans’ attorneys bring up the bigamy indictment during the divorce proceedings.

Athans stated: "It was just a lot of deception that was not making sense to me. As a reasonable human being, she planned all this. I was a mark. She's lied and deceived all of us. She has lied and deceived other people. And she keeps winning. But the thing that worries us is she's hurting all of us. She's hurting you, she's hurting our family. What did we do to deserve that?"

McDonald refused to comment on the matter since it is an ongoing case.

Sources: Click 2 Houston

