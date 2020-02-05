Man Spits On Elderly Gentleman Because Of His Hat, Gets Sentenced To Jail

On Thursday, Judge David Morgan accepted Matthias Ajple’s no-contest plea, and found him guilty of battery on Robert Youngblood.

Surveillance footage from the Hurricane Grill & Wings, 943 15th Place in Vero Beach showed 67-year-old Youngblood wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat when 43-year-old Ajple placed what looked like a paper towel on Youngblood’s head.

A few moments later, Ajple spit on Youngblood.

According to an Indian River County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit, Youngblood stated that he was with two friends at the restaurant when Ajple walked over to their table and stated "You should go back to Russia you ... communist."

He slapped the hat and spit on Youngblood, then got in his car and drove off.

Youngblood took note of Ajple’s license plate, and reported the incident to the sheriff’s office. Deputies tracked Ajple at his home.

Ajple’s wife told a deputy that she had asked her husband to tell Youngblood to "go back to Russia," although she maintained that she had not witnessed the incident.

"I was just trying to protect you guys because I support law enforcement. Trump supporters are communist and racist. I don't even care that I'm going to jail; this is actually exciting," Ajple stated.

"Plus, I have more time on this earth than he does anyway; he probably feels so good about himself," he added.

The sentencing document revealed that Ajple was also ordered to pay Youngblood $155. He was also mandated to pay all necessary court costs, and avoid contact with Youngblood.

He is also mandated to report to supervised probation within 72 hours of release from jail.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Christina Aguayo