Man Smirks At Widow As She Cries In Court, Judge Wipes The Grin Off His Face When He Reads Verdict

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and carjackings across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Drama ensued in a courtroom in New Jersey, which made the sitting judge angrily pronounce a life sentence verdict, on an unruly murder suspect charging him with contempt of court.

Basim Henry ( 32), and his accomplices: Karif Ford (31), Hanif Thompson (29) and Kevin Roberts (33), were standing trial, having been charged for murder, carjacking and unlawful possession of weapons for unlawful purposes.

While the other three were still at large, Basim Henry was the only one on ground to be tried on that particular day.

According to multiple reports, Basim and his accomplices had attacked 30 year old Dustin Friedland and his 27 year old wife, Jamie at the Short Hills Mall, in a bid to snatch their car.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It was reported that Dustin was trying to protect his wife from the criminals, before he was shot dead by one of them (not Basim though), while his wife was unhurt. This heart - wrenching story was narrated by Dustin's grieving widow, during the hearing of the case.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jamie explained that after the shot rang out, she turned to find her husband lying in a pool of his own blood. She claimed to have ran to where he was gasping for air on the ground, his eyes fixed on her, she cradled him in her arms, while screaming for him to stay with her, as he painfully took his last breath.

As the widow narrated her ordeal that day, Basim Henry was caught wearing an insolent, self-satisfied and scornful smile on his face, a jaw dropping show of him not feeling any remorse for the pain he and his accomplices have caused the bereaved Jamie. Why he would find the grief of a bereaved widow amusing, was something no one could explain.

However, as fate would have it, the sitting judge, Judge Ravin caught him smirking. The shallow act of insolence shown by the suspect, got the judge very angry and he spat six words at him, which caused Basim's insolent grin to fade immediately.

Footage from the hearing showed that the judge took the case personally, and he told Basim to smile all he wanted, as he was going to be smiling in prison for the rest of his life, he was also denied parole till he had spent a minimum of sixty - eight years and nine months in incarceration.

This verdict humbled the accused, as his previous act of pride, overconfidence and arrogance, was replaced with fear and panic. Although he tried to blame the judge for trying to make a scapegoat out of him, by giving him such a verdict, Judge Ravin was unbothered by his talk, he continued chastising Basim fo his lack of court room etiquette.

Based on the verdict served to Basim, it was obvious that the other three at large, Karif Ford, Hanif Thompson and Kevin Roberts, are not getting any sentence lesser than what Basim got.

Even with the weight of the verdict, the family of the deceased were not consoled, as they explained that no verdict, no matter how grave it was, could bring back their dead.

We can't but agree with them, because the truth is, no matter the sentence served to these life snatching criminals, it wouldn't bring back Dustin Friedland, nor can it mend the eternal wound in the hearts of his family members.