Man Slams Woman To Ground And Tries To Rob Her, She Makes Him Instantly Regret It

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police released footage of a brazen daylight attack at a Chevron station in Mobile, Alabama. The attacker, 28-year-old Brandon Young, is seen wandering in the station’s parking lot as a car pulled up to one of the pumps.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The unnamed victim, 28, then got out of the car and started walking towards the gas station store.

Young trails after her, and catching her off guard, grabs her hard enough that he dangles her above ground. Her shoe falls off as she struggles.

She seems to slap him across the face, prompting him to throw her to the ground. He then grabs her car keys from the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She runs after him, and Young seems to hesitate for a moment just as he gets to the car. He turns towards the victim and approaches her threateningly, and she backs away in fear.

Young makes one last attempt to grab her as she flees towards the store. He grabs his bag from the side of the gas pump and walks away.

Young was arrested the day after the incident and charged with felony third-degree robbery.

The gas station owner, Nazmul Hasan, said that Young frequents the station, and that he’s attempted robbery multiple times in the past.

“They do what they want to do. People like us, you know innocent people get hurt every time. All we need is protection,” Hasan said.

One station patron, Larry Knight, said of the incident: “It made me scared for my daughter and my wife. They come here too.”

The victim’s stepmother posted the video on Facebook, where it racked up over 10,000 views. The family is urging other women to be more careful.

Sources: Daily Mail